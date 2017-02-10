Check out the release date of ‘Sarkar 3’!

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan starrer ‘Sarkar 3’ release date is finally out. The movie which was earlier planned to hit the theatres on March 17 but now the movie is slated to hit the cinemas on April 7, 2017.









The release date was officially announced by the film’s producers on Twitter and wrote, “Get ready to hear (Govinda) chants once again! Our epic film #Sarkar3 is all set to release on 7 April 2017. @SrBachchan @RGVzoomin.”









‘Sarkar 3’ is the directorial venture of filmmaker Ram Gopal Verma which will star Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role and will also feature Ronit Roy, Yami Gautam, Jackie Shroff, Rohini Hattangadi, Amit Sadh, Manoj Bajpayee and Bharat Dabholkar.