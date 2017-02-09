Check out Rishi Kapoor’s special gift for Kapil Sharma!

Mumbai: Stand-up comedian turned actor Kapil Sharma got a pleasant surprise when he received a special gift from the veteran actor Rishi Kapoor. Kapil was so excited to receive an unexpected gift from Rishi Kapoor which means a lot to him, that he could not stop flaunting the gift on social media.









Now, before you really think what the gift actually it is, let us break the suspense and tell out that the gift is none other than a copy of the recently released autobiography ‘Khullam Khulla’. Something which makes it extra special is that it’s a personally signed copy for Kapil.









Kapil took to his Twitter handle and shared a photo of the book and captioned it as, “Got a signed copy of my all time favourite @chintskap’s book “khullam khulla”. Excited to read this.. thank u sir. Regards always.”