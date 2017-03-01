Check out Sonam Kapoor’s endearing message for newly-married cousin

Mumbai: Bollywood’s fashion icon Sonam Kapoor is enjoying the ‘Wedding Da Season’ specially now when it’s the wedding of her cousin Akshay Marwah. She is taking the full joy of the occasion with her father Anil Kapoor and cousin Arjun Kapoor in Abu Dhabi.









While it was a family get together on the special occasion of Akshay’s wedding with lots of fun and ‘baraati dance’, the actress sat down to write an endearing message to the groom.









She took to share a picture with her brother on her Twitter handle and captioned it as, “Dear @akshaymarwah22 I love you bhai, you are a lucky soul to understand the meaning and need for a partner to share all your ups and downs of life with. Life is so much better when you have someone who loves you and who you can love in return. I’m so proud of you that you had the courage to choose that. I was moved to tears with the joy and expectation I saw on your face when the baraat moved towards the mandap. @aashitarelan16 is one lucky girl. I hope your journey forward is beautiful and filled with life! I love you both. #akmash #bhaikishaadi.”