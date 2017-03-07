‘Chicken Biryani’, short film devoted to Indian Army

Mumbai: A short film dedicated to the Indian Army ‘Chicken Biryani’ is all set to release soon. The film is the directorial venture of Lom Harsh which is a satirical drama on the facilities provided to the jawans of India.









He went on to say: “Chicken Biryani’ is a satirical take on the facilities available to our beloved jawans (soldiers) who work day and night to make sure that we get to sleep peacefully at night.”









The makers of the film unveiled its trailer on Facebook and YouTube on March 4 and it has already received much attention as it has collected two lakh views on YouTube and Facebook combined.









The trailer opens up with the scene at the Indian border where a soldier of the Indian army has captivated a soldier of a Pakistani soldier.









Produced by Sandeep Chaudhary, under the banner of DLB films, “Chicken Biryani” also stars Arpit Sharma, Gourav Jangid and Sadanand Sharma.