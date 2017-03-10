Chilly winds engulf Northern India

Shimla: Northern India today saw heavy rainfall in several parts followed by chilly winds making the temperature decline by several degrees.

However, it was great moment for the tourists as they got good chance to enjoy the fresh snowfall in Himachal Pradesh.









Shimla, Kufri, Fagu, Narkanda and Chail saw heavy snowfall while the other neighboring parts witness the chilly winds.









According to the information given by the officials of the Met Department, high altitude areas of Lahaul-Spiti, Kullu, Kinnaur, Chamba, Sirmaur and Shimla districts will see moderate snow.