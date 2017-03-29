I am choosy about my roles and scripts: Neha Sharma

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Neha Sharma who was seen in the sequel of ‘Tum Bin’ said that she is very choosy about her roles and scripts in the movies.









Neha made her debut in the B-town industry in 2010 and has earlier worked in seven Hindi films including “Crook: It’s Good To Be Bad”, “Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum”, “Yamla Pagla Deewana 2”, “Jayantabhai Ki Luv Story”, “Youngistaan”, “Kriti”, Tum Bin 2″ and will be seen making a cameo in Anees Bazmi’s directorial venture “Mubarakan”.









When asked by the media if she will call herself choosy about her roles, the actress answered: “Yes, I guess. Since I see some people do five films a year..I do want to pick interesting subjects that excite me and stuff that is different from what I have done earlier.”









Speaking about other films that she will be doing in future, Neha went on to say: “Few things that I am looking at. I will talk about them as soon as I can.”