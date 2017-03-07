City’s first Women Wellness Clinic at AJANTA HOSPITAL & IVF Hospital

Lucknow: Dr Gita Khanna, a renowned gynecologist and pioneer of IVF technology in state capital, feels pleasure in announcing the first of its kind WOMEN WELLNESS CLINIC in the city of nawabs at AJANTA HOSPITAL & IVF CENTRE, ALAMBAGH LUCKNOW.

The idea behind the clinic is to let the modern day women explore a perfect women in herself, as she has to meet all the challenges of her life day in and day out inside as well as outside the house. In maintaining a balance between her 24-hour tight schedules, she remains a neglected lot and to give the most important person of the house a pink health this clinic is one stop centre. As a woman’s top priority is her soulmate, her kids and society. But she will be able to give her 100 % once she is fit and fine. Here comes the role of a screening clinic which offers annual checkups only for the wonder woman of modern society.

The state of the art women wellness clinic feels pleasure to offer a personalized, expert care by leading consultants in a comfortable welcoming environment that puts a woman’s health and wellness at forefront. The expert team at Ajanta Women Wellness Clinic manages all gynecological conditions using ultra-modern and latest techniques and equipment’s that are available at our centre.

The exclusive services offered under one roof at Women Wellness Clinic recommends annual well woman examination which covers following aspects including