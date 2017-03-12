Cold breeze across North India, temperature dips in Delhi as well

New Delhi: Following the rain for the last couple of days in Northern India, minimum temperature dipped today declines to 10.5 degrees Celsius.









The recorded temperature is five notches below the season’s average and is expected to remain same in the upcoming days as well.









As per the information given by the officials of the weather office, Delhi received 6.1 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, however, they said that there will be a clear sky in the coming days.

Parts of northern India saw heavy rainfall in the recent few days resulting in the steep dip in temperature across northern India.