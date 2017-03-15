Cold storage building collapses in Kanpur, several injured

In a dreadful incident that took place in Shivpalpur area of Kanpur, a cold storage building collapsed resulting in the injury to several people who are still trapped under the debris.









The cause of concern as of now is the leakage of Ammonia. The cause of incident is said to be blast in the Ammonia cylinder.









According to sources, there are several people who have been trapped under the debris and the maximum numbers of the laborers are reported to be from Bihar.

All the rescue work is underway and the administration has been informed about the incident. The nearby hospitals have been sent an alert and every possible help would be provided to the people effected.

