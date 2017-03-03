Communal clashes in UP after objectionable video goes viral on social media

Lucknow: According to the information given by the police, tension prevailed in Lakhimpur Kheri town of Uttar Pradesh following violence that took place over the circulation of an objectionable video.

Video had objectionable comments on Hindu gods, goddesses and women that lead to violence in town yesterday night after the video got circulated on social media.









There was a state of curfew in some parts of the city; however, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Daljeet Chowdhary made it clear that the situation was now under control.

There were reports of clashes between two communities due to the content of the video and resulted in destruction of shops in Kharwaranganj and Kucchehri areas.









According to sources, there were several shots fired and few people got inured as well. A Muslim boy was taken into custody following the incident for being the man behind the video and has been sent to 17 days of judicial custody by the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM).