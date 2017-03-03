We are confident of good performance in coming Tests: Kohli

Bengaluru: Indian team will be hoping for a comprehensive win against Australia in the second Test match to be played at Bengaluru after getting hefty defeat in the first match at Pune.

Indian skipper today stated that his team will be putting up a good show in the second Test match and there will not be a shallow performance this time like the first Test match.









Skipper further stated: “We know we didn’t play well and Australia did. That doesn’t mean that will happen in every Test match. If you play well every day, every session, then you will win the Test match. We didn’t do that. You will not get to see a performance like that again — that I can assure you.”









Kolhi stated that his team has belief that they can win this series and he made sure that India is taking this as a huge challenge to turn things around and clinch a big win in the upcoming Tests against Aussies.