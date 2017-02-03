Cong condemn Modi govt for removing Rajiv Gandhi’s name

New Delhi: The Congress today took on the scathing attack at the Narendra Modi government and condemned it for removing the name of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi from Sadbhavna Diwas programmes.

The issue was raised in the Rajya Sabha during Zero Hour by Chhaya Verma who stated that Rajiv Gandhi’s name has been removed from ‘Sadbhavana Diwas’ programmes.









Hitting hard at the BJP, Congress senior leader Anand Sharma stated that the existing government was promoting people who have done nothing for the nation.









“Rajiv Gandhi is a martyr of this country and this country has declared his birth anniversary as Sadbhavana Diwas,” he said.

“This government owes an explanation. It`s a great insult to the former Prime Minister,” he said.