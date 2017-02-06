Congress-Akali Dal people clash in Punjab

Amritsar: According to the information shared by police, clashes between supporters of the ruling Shiromani Akali Dal and Congress led to the tension in Punjab’s Majitha constituency.

As soon as the reports of clash came, following the clashes, police reinforcements were rushed to Mian Pandher village in Amritsar district.









“Two groups were involved in the clash. Those injured were taken to hospital. We have stationed police forces in the village and nearby areas,” Inspector Paramjit Singh of Punjab Police said.

The clashes took place yesterday subsequent to the peaceful polling for the February 4 assembly elections ended.







