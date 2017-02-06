Congress done nothing to remove poverty: Mahesh Sharma

New Delhi: Union Culture Minister Mahesh Sharma accused the Congress Party today by saying that it has not done anything to wipe out the poverty line in the country during the United Progressive Alliance rule.









Starting the debate in the Lok Sabha on the motion of thanks on the President’s address, Mahesh Sharma went on to say that: “The Congress ruled for most of the time in the last 70 years, but it lacked the will to remove poverty in the country.”









The Minister further went on to say that: “The governments before 2014 made promises of removing poverty but failed, and due to its directionless leadership the people of the country gave huge mandate to NDA.”

He also blamed the senior political leaders to divide the country and the society in the name of religion, caste and creed.









The Union Minister also put up the question which read, “Why the promises made by Congress couldn’t be completed in its long tenure?”

He also said that the opponent party should not do politics with the national security of the country.

Mahesh Sharma further attacked the Congress Party and stated, “Remember the people of the country didn’t ask for any proof on India’s action in Bangladesh, but you people demanded evidence on the army’s action now.”