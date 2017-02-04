Congress leader SM Krishna to join BJP!

NEW DELHI: According to the information shared by the Karnataka unit president BS Yeddyurappa, senior politician SM Krishna who recently left the Congress Party will possibly join the Bharatiya Janata Party soon.









Talking to media Yeddyurappa stated that SM Krishna has took decision to be a part of BJP and said: “We don’t know when for certain, we’ll fix that soon. But he is joining 100 per cent.”

Earlier, Krishna gave resignation from Congress citing the reason that he was being sidelined in the party because of his age.









“What pained me was how the Congress sidelined a loyal worker and cited my age for sidelining me,” the former Karnataka chief minister said.

Krishna further said that his role in the party was one of declining significance, as the Congress no longer need mass leaders and required only managers.