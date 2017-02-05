Congress seeks Vijayan’s apology for his remarks against Pillai

Thiruvananthapuram: Congress today sought apology from the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for his rude remarks against former minister P.S. Nataraja Pillai.

State Congress President V.M. Sudheeran today talking to media stated “The best that Vijayan can do now and that too at the earliest is to apologise to Pillai’s family. It is most unfortunate that Vijayan addressed Nataraja Pillai ‘as some Pillai’.”









It was yesterday when Vijayan made the rude reference to Nataraja Pillai while commenting on a row regarding the 12 acres of land that is in possession of the Kerala Law Academy.

The academy’s students are on an indefinite protest, seeking the resignation of its principal Lekshmi Nair for her unprofessional conduct and rude behaviour.







