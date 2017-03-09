Congress should stop running ‘shop of secularism’: Owaisi

New Delhi: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen leader Asaduddin Owaisi today took to accuse Congress Party and stated that the party should stop running shops in the name of secularism.









Answering to the Congress leader Digvijay Singh’s statement that the Indian Muslims feel isolated with the Modi government, Owaisi said that the Muslims are also feeling left out with the Congress government.









While talking to the media, Owaisi went on to say: “I am not a terrorist expert, he (Digvijay Singh) may be one. But I know for a fact that when Congress was in power in Maharashtra for 15 years, 28 Muslim undertrials were languishing in jails.”









He further went on to say: “Also, the Aurangabad arms haul case, the Malegaon case and the 7/11 train blasts occurred during Congress rule. There are numerous other cases, I need not mention them all.”