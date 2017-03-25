Constitute “anti-Daru squad” in UP: Tejaswi Yadav to Yogi

Patna: Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Yadav today asked that if Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will ban liquor in Uttar Pradesh or not.

He further dared Yogi of setting up an “anti-Daru squad” on the lines of the much hyped anti-Romeo squad.









Tejaswi, the younger son of Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav further stated: “Liquor is dangerous, it pollutes health and society. Yogiji don’t divert people’s attention and constitute anti-Daru squad (anti-liquor squad).”









Tejaswi stated Adityanath is a ‘Yogi’ and an sincere supporter of religion, he should order a total liquor ban in Uttar Pradesh like in Bihar.