Coolpad Note 3s is worth a deal for Rs 9,999

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker Coolpad has yet again made a comeback in the market and this time customers will get decent smartphone Coolpad Note 3s for just rupees 10.000.









From Note 3 to Mega 3 and other launches in between Coolpad smartphones have been able to perform brilliantly in the Indian market in spite of the competition from other Chinese phone-makers. Coolpad Note 3s is a successor of the Coolpad Note 3.









Here are some of the key features that you need to know: