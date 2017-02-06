Breaking News
Coolpad Note 3s is worth a deal for Rs 9,999

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker Coolpad has yet again made a comeback in the market and this time customers will get decent smartphone Coolpad Note 3s for just rupees 10.000.



From Note 3 to Mega 3 and other launches in between Coolpad smartphones have been able to perform brilliantly in the Indian market in spite of the competition from other Chinese phone-makers. Coolpad Note 3s is a successor of the Coolpad Note 3.



Here are some of the key features that you need to know:

  • Coolpad Note 3s has a 5.5-inch screen
  • Coolpad Note 3s showcases IPD HD 2.5D curved display
  • Coolpad Note 3s is powered by a 1.4Ghz Qualcomm Snapdragon 415 MSM8929 processor
  • Coolpad Note 3s runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow
  • Coolpad Note 3s gives you a powerful 3GB RAM
  • Coolpad Note 3s had a brilliant 32GB on-board storage
  • Coolpad Note 3s has a 2,500mAh non-removable batterythat can run up to 10-15 hours
  • Coolpad Note 3S sports a 13MP rear camera along with 5MP selfie-shooter

