Coolpad Note 3s is worth a deal for Rs 9,999

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker Coolpad has yet again made a comeback in the market and this time customers will get decent smartphone Coolpad Note 3s for just rupees 10.000.
From Note 3 to Mega 3 and other launches in between Coolpad smartphones have been able to perform brilliantly in the Indian market in spite of the competition from other Chinese phone-makers. Coolpad Note 3s is a successor of the Coolpad Note 3.
Here are some of the key features that you need to know:
- Coolpad Note 3s has a 5.5-inch screen
- Coolpad Note 3s showcases IPD HD 2.5D curved display
- Coolpad Note 3s is powered by a 1.4Ghz Qualcomm Snapdragon 415 MSM8929 processor
- Coolpad Note 3s runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow
- Coolpad Note 3s gives you a powerful 3GB RAM
- Coolpad Note 3s had a brilliant 32GB on-board storage
- Coolpad Note 3s has a 2,500mAh non-removable batterythat can run up to 10-15 hours
- Coolpad Note 3S sports a 13MP rear camera along with 5MP selfie-shooter