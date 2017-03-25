Country’s border will be sealed: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh today while taking part in the passing out parade of the Border Security Force (BSF) at Tekanpur in Gwalior district stated that the country’s borders will be sealed.









While talking to the media, Singh went on to say: “The BSF is discharging its responsibilities in protecting the nation’s borders properly. That’s why, the trust and belief of the people towards BSF have increased.”









Answering to a question, Rajnath further went on to say: “The borders would be sealed. Fencing would be done wherever it’s possible and in case it’s not, technology would be brought into application.”









Talking about the increasing Maoists incident, Singh added: “These incidents have decreased 50-55 per cent in the last 2-3 years. Previously, 135 districts were Maoist infested, which has come down to 35 now. The state governments are tackling the situation (Maoist incidents) and the central government is providing complete assistance.”