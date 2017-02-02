Court gives clean chit to Dayanidhi Maran in Aircel-Maxis case

New Delhi: In a big relief to former Communications Minister Dayanidhi Maran, a court here today gave clean chit to him and discharged all accused in the Aircel-Maxis deal case.









Special Judge O.P. Saini discharged Maran, his brother Kalanithi Maran, Kalanithi’s wife Kavery Kalanithi, South Asia FM Ltd (SAFL) Managing Director K. Shanmugam and three companies- SAFL and Sun Direct TV Pvt Ltd (SDTPL) and South Asia Entertainment Holdings Ltd, Mauritius in two different cases.

The court was hearing two different matters lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) related to Aircel-Maxis deal.









ED has charge-sheeted the Maran brothers along with others and companies SDTPL and SAFL as accused in the case while CBI has booked the brothers, company SDTPL and South Asia Entertainment Holdings Ltd in its case.

The court said, “I am satisfied that the entire case is based on the misreading of the official files, contradictory statements of the witnesses as well as speculations and surmises of C. Sivasankaran. I have no hesitation in recording no prima facie case warranting framing of charge against any of the accused is made out.”









The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on August 29, 2014, filed a charge-sheet along with documents in 15 boxes.

The CBI had alleged that Dayanidhi Maran, as Minister in the UPA-I government, used his influence to help Malaysian businessman T.A. Ananda Krishnan buy Aircel by coercing its owner Sivasankaran to part with his stake.