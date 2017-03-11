Credit for UP win goes to Modi: Sambit Patra

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Sambit Patra today stated that BJP’s strong performance in Uttar Pradesh is due to the work done by Prime Minister and the credit for this goes to Narendra Modi.









Talking to the electronic media channel he stated that the victory credit goes to Modi for his hard work and for the great vision and for his pro-poor agenda.









He further went on to say that Modi is the first Prime Minister in modern times who has worked at the ground level for the poor.

The result is due to the fact that poor was provided with the substantial benefits and all for the reason that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was working for them.