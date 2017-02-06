Cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin tweet creates flutter on Twitter

Chennai: Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin who hails from Tamil Nadu state today created a flutter with his tweet that has a distinct political connotation.









Ravichandran tweeted, “To all the youngsters in TN, 234 job opportunities to open up shortly.”

It should be noted the total strength of Tamil Nadu assembly is 235 (234 elected and one nominated) and AIADMK General Secretary V.K. Sasikala is set to be sworn-in as the state Chief Minister soon despite opposition from some party members and grass root workers.

Ashwin's tweet alludes to polls for the state assembly soon, given the total number of assembly seats in Tamil Nadu.









Ashwin’s tweet came a day after AIADMK legislators elected General Secretary V.K. Sasikala as their leader, paving the way for her to become the next Chief Minister, two months after her, mentor J. Jayalalithaa, died.

The 59-year-old Sasikala, a long-time Jayalalithaa confidante, later said that outgoing Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam himself wanted her to head the government.

Jayalalithaa passed way in December 2016 after a prolonged illness.









Some hours later he again tweeted: “Guys please cool it down, it is a job creation drive. Nothing to do with Politics.”