Custom officials seized 1.7 kg gold worth Rs several lakhs at Mumbai airport

Mumbai: The custom officials today recovered gold biscuits and ornaments from two different persons worth Rs several lakhs from arrival terminal of Mumbai International airport.









According to Air-intelligence unit of custom officials arrested an Indian origin passenger who arrived from Dubai after concealing gold bars worth Rs 51.52 lakhs in his especially stitched undergarment pocket of the vest.

In this first case, the arrested accused has been identified as Naresh Matta who works for a businessman based in Ulhasnagar.









The custom officials on Saturday intercepted Matta after he arrived from Dubai at Mumbai airport terminal on suspicious. During interrogation they found his reply suspicious and decided to search him during which they found that he had concealed 6 gold bars weighting 1.7 kg worth Rs 51.52 lakh in his special zipped pockets beat.

In another case, the custom official on Saturday arrested passenger Jeetendra Khilnani after he arrived from Bangkok along with gold worth Rs 12 lakhs. He had hidden away gold ornaments in his socks.









In recent past, the customs took and Indian national identified as Vimlesh Pachal into custody after he flew in from Bangkok carrying undeclared gold ornaments.

The AIU officials said, Panchal was carrying a gold chain, a gold bracelet and other ornaments of about 350g worth Rs 8,84,618.









The officer further added that Panchal evaded the red channel which is meant for passengers with goods to declare-and took the green channel without paying customs duty.