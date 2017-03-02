After my death, my assets will be equally shared between son and daughter: Amitabh

Mumbai: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is known for being opinionated and firmly believe in gender equality, said that his assets will equally be shared between his son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Shweta Nanda after his death.









Big B took to share a picture of him holding a pluck card on his Twitter account which read, “When I die, my assets will be equally shared between my daughter and my son… Gender equality… We are equal.”









Amitabh who is also a United Nations Ambassador for the Girl Child, shared the image on his official blog and wrote, “The office of the public servants that promote various campaigns are keen for this… And so I do it… Though talking about it and exhibiting its plea is hesitating for me”.









On the work front, Big B will next be seen in his upcoming movie ‘Sarkar 3’ which is an installment of ‘Sarkar’ franchise directed by Ram Gopal Verma. Mr. Bachchan will be portraying the role of Subash Nagre while the movie will also feature Manoj Bajpayee, Yami Gautam, Amit Sadh and Jackie Shroff in key roles.