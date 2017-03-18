Deepika not to be part of Rajnikanth’s next

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone will not be seen in the untitled Tamil project with megastar Rajnikanth. Director Pa. Ranjith recently officially turned down the rumors that the actress has been roped in as the leading lady of the movie.









Ranjith took to reply a Twitteratti and stated that the news about Deepika being cast in the next project is just a rumor and untrue.









Earlier than this, another rumor was doing round the corner that Radhika Apte was being considered for the same role of the leading lady.









Ranjith and Rajinikanth reunite after last year’s Tamil blockbuster “Kabali”. While the crux of the film remains a mystery, what is known is that Dhanush will be bankrolling the project. It is believed that the film will hit the cinemas later this year.