Deeply worried at the worsening situation in Kashmir: Yashwant Sinha

New Delhi: Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha today stated that the issue of Jammu and Kashmir is a political issue and demands a political solution and further stated asked the Centre to commence the process of dialogue in Jammu and Kashmir.

Yashwant Sinha stated: “We are deeply concerned at the deteriorating situation in the Kashmir Valley. The loss of lives in the recent incidents was unnecessary and avoidable.”









He further mentioned that the ongoing carnage should end and dialogue alone will attain this.

Earlier, Sinha led the Concerned Citizens Group in December last year with a team of eminent members comprising of Wajahat Habibullah, Sushobha Barve, Bharat Bhushan and retired Air Marsal Kapil Kak, to Kashmir and took on the dialogues with the stakeholders and the trip was intended at finding ways to restore peace in Kashmir that was witnessing widespread unrest and violence in JandK.







