Delhi court acquits two accused in 2005 Sarojini nagar serial blasts case

New Delhi: In a major breakthrough, the Patiala House court today acquitted two accused and held one guilty in 2005 Sarojini nagar serial blasts case.









The Sarojini nagar serial blasts took place in 2005, three days before Dewali festival at the places South Delhi’s Sarojini nagar, Kalkaji and Paharganj area which left at least 60 people killed and more than 200 injured.

Earlier, Additional Session Jude Reetesh Singh after listening argument on behalf of Prosecutor and Defence counsel had adjourned the case for February 16 for giving the judgment.









Delhi police had lodged three separate cases in the serial blasts that took place before the Diwali festival against accused Tariq Ahmed Dar and two others Mohammed Hussain Fazili and Mohammed Rafiq Shah Dar.

The court in 2008, framed charges against the mastermind Tariq Ahmed Dar and two other two Mohammed Hussain Fazili and Mohammed Rafiq Shah Dar for waging war against the state.









The Delhi police had investigated call details of Tariq and other that allegedly proved he was in touch with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operatives.

Interestingly, all three accused were behind the bars and they have already completed 12 years of imprisonment. The maximum punishment in such cases is up to 10 years. So with this all the accused have completed their pronounced punishment and from them two have been acquitted by the court today.