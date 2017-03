New Delhi: Bhaujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati today stated that the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were tampered during the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections and further stated that these kind of acts prove that Democracy.









“Representatives should be of people’s choice and not that of EVMs,” she said, raising the issue during Zero Hour.









“Democracy is being murdered,” she said.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad responded and stated: “People’s mandate should be honoured.”

loading…