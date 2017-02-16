DEN TV+ launched, users to get 144 free-to-air (FTA) channels

DEN recently launched its over-the-top OTT service with 144 FTA channels with the name DEN TV+ and the app is available on Android as well as iOS.

The Multi system operator has partnered DigiVive Services that has already established nexGTV. SN Sharma DEN Networks CEO stated: “We have soft-launched DEN TV+.”









DEN TV+ is a live streaming app exclusively for DEN’s cable TV and broadband subscribers. It offers live TV channels, shows, video-on-demand and movies on the go.

It also gives you the opportunity to its users to see all channels of different genres comprising of movies, entertainment, news and music.

Here is the list of some main channels that are available on DEN TV +: B4U, 9X Jalwa, India TV, Zoom, Aaj Tak, ABP News, BBC World News, ET Now, Times Now, India Today, News Nation, DD News, (x Tashan, B4U Music, Mh1, 9XM Music, Aastha, Disha, Divya, Darshan24, Gurbani TV and Sadhna TV.









Although, the official announcement about the launched of DEN TV+ is to be made soon.