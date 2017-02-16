Dhoni’s video with his daughter Ziva goes viral online | Watch

Indian wicket-keeper batsmen and former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s love with his daughter Ziva is not hidden from anyone and this time MSD is trending on social media after he posted a video on Instagram in which he is seen crawling and playing with his daughter.









A post shared by @mahi7781 on Feb 14, 2017 at 7:40am PST

After contribution a lot to his nation, Dhoni took retirement from the Test match cricket and has recently opted out from the captaincy of the limited over format as well so as to let Kohli get sufficient opportunities to fit in grooves of the limited over format. MSD is now spending lot of time with his family and especially with his daughter Ziva.