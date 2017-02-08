I didn’t feel ignored at all working with Akshay: Huma

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi will next be seen sharing space with Akshay Kumar in their next forthcoming movie ‘Jolly LLB 2’ which is sequel to the first part. Huma shared her working experience with Akshay and said that she did not feel ignored at all while working with him.









When asked whether she felt being ignored by Akshay’s presence, Huma went on to say that: “I didn’t feel ignored at all.”

Akshay was also present at the event and went on to say that: “How can I ignore actresses? Did I ignore my actress in ‘Airlift’. In ‘Housefull 3’, we had three heroines.” On the contrary, I made shots for her (Huma) in ‘Jolly LLB 2’. I made food for her and used to give her a massage.”









Taking a dig at her role in the movie, Huma further went on to say that: “Actually he has made this film, so that all the boys run away from my life by proving that she is a dominating girl and forces her husband to do all the work.”









She also said that she is not feeling any nervousness of featuring opposite Akshay and further added: “But I didn’t face anything like this (getting ignored by Akshay’s part). I love a lot of his films, ‘Airlift’ being my favourite.”

‘Jolly LLB 2’ is the directorial venture of Subhash Kapoor and will also star Annu Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla in pivotal roles. The venture is planned to hit the theaters on February 10, 2017.