Digivijaya criticizes Ravi Shankar Prasad for ‘leak’ of Dhoni’s Aadhaar details

Following to the complaint by the wife of MS Dhoni to the information minister Ravi Shanker Prasad over the leak of the Aadhaar detail of her husband on Twitter, it was Congress leader Digivijaya Singh who took a scathing attack on the IT minister.









Congress general secretary targeted Information and Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and held him responsible for the leak of Aadhaar details of Dhoni.









Digivijaya Singh took to the micro blogging site Twitter and stated: “IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad leaks MS Dhoni’s Adhaar Card details.”

“Shameful. He should apologise immediately and another Aadhaar Card should be made for Dhoni. His wife Sakshi is fully justified to be angry and upset.”