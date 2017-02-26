Dimple Yadav explains new short form of ‘Kasab’

Jaunpur: The Samajwadi Party (SP) Member of Parliament (MP) from Kannauj and wife of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minsiter Akhilesh Yadav, Dimple Yadav in the latest addition to the growing list of war of words in the ongoing state assembly elections today redefined meaning of ‘Kasab’-the abbreviation coined by BJP chief Amit Shah.









Dimple while addressing an election rally here amid loud applause, “BJP says ‘Ka’ stands for Congress. Your Akhilesh bhaiyya says ‘Ka’ (in Hindi) stands for Computer, ‘Sa’ stands for smart-phone, through which you can get all the information about the policies of the government and ‘B’ stands for ‘bachche’ (children).”

She said that the ruling government has a scheme to distribute laptops to meritorious students and promised to give smart-phones if it returns to power in the state.









The BJP president in his recent public rally at Chauri Chaura in Gorakhpur had used the ‘KASAB’ acronym to describe ‘Ka’ for Congress, ‘Sa’ for SP and ‘B’ for BSP.

Shah mentioned the short form ‘Kasab’ as matching the name of terrorist Ajmal Kasab who is one of the perpetrators of 26/11 Mumbai attack.









While taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she said, “The people of the country while listening to PM’s ‘Mann ki Baat’ have not realised how the prices of LPG cylinders have gone up”.