Disappointed by lack of fight by India: Sunil Gavaskar

Pune: Former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar today said that the approach Indian team carried in yesterday’s match against Australia was ‘careless’ and was the reason for the team’s defeat.

This comment from Gavaskar came following India’s 333 runs defeat against Australia in the first Test match at Pune. Former skipper further criticized the lack of fight by the Indian team as they managed just 105 and 107 runs in both innings respectively.









He also said that the Indian batsmen should have made efforts to stick at the crease and should have showed some caliber keeping in mind their strong batting line-up.









Gavaskar mentioned that it was disappointing to see lack of fight by the Indian team against the Australians and is probably one of the worst defeats for the Indian team.