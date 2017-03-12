Discussion for UP CM soon, Maurya leading the race

New Delhi: Subsequent to the huge win that the Bharatiya Janata Party secured in the Assembly election 2017, the very next step now is to discuss the probable names for the post of Chief Minister in Uttar Pradesh.









BJP has got complete majority with 312 seats to its name and when it comes to the discussion of the names of probable’s for the Chief Minister post then BJP state President Keshav Prasad Maurya is leading the race.

Maurya has also been credited for the work done by him in the recently concluded Assembly Elections that saw comprehensive win of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Uttar Pradesh.









Among the other probable are Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Mayor of Lucknow Dinesh Dharma, Senior BJP leader Majoj Singh and the firebrand leader from Gorakhpur Yogi Aadityanath.