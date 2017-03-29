Disha Patani on being stalked by male fan: I was in for a shock

Mumbai: According to the information given by the media, actress Disha Patani was stalked by a male fan when she was in Delhi for a brand shoot recently. She expressed her fear and states that after the matter was brought into her notice she was in for a shock.









As per the reports, the stalker reached Disha’s hotel on two successive days to meet her and continuously followed her from her set to movie theatre or a shopping mall.









Not only this, he even entered into a spat with the hotel staff on not being allowed to meet her and was removed from the premises.









While talking to the media, the actress went on to say: “I am relieved that the episode is over. I am deeply overwhelmed by the love of fans. When I got to know about it, I was in for a shock. It was an unpleasant experience.”









While the actor did not register a complaint, she has decided to have a bodyguard with her at all times as a safety measure.