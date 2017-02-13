Disha Patani to be worshiped at Damdami Mai Pooja in Delhi

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Disha Patani who made a clean sweep this award season, for her performance in the blockbuster ‘MS Dhoni : The Untold Story’, made headlines when she was cast opposite cinema legend Jackie Chan in the international film ‘Kung Fu Yoga’.









The film went on to become the biggest opener in China and had cash registers ringing in cinemas across the globe, another achievement close on the heels of her emerging on the Numero Uno spot of Top Trending Bollywood Actor (Female) on Google’s ‘Year in Search 2016’.

The actress elbowed out not just her contemporaries but also the likes of top A-list actresses and will now also be worshiped this year as Damdami Mai at Hindu College, Delhi.









Every year around Valentine’s Day, the students of Delhi University pick an actress and worship her during the Damdami Mai Pooja also known as “Virgin Tree worship”. It is believed that if you are part of the tradition, your chances of scoring a date increase and so do the chances of finding a partner of your dreams. This occasion is also used as an opportunity to promote safe sex.

Other actresses in the past to be part of this included Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif among others.









Hindu College’s Hostel President, Sultan Haque says, “We selected Disha Patani this year because she is beautiful, sexy and has been very successful in the past year. We also zero in someone who has been the talk to the year and Disha seemed like an obvious choice.”