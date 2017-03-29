DJ Chetas to perform live on ‘Rising Star’

Mumbai: DJ Chetas will be seen bringing in the gala time by performing live in the forthcoming episode of singing reality show ‘Rising Star’ and said that he is looking forward to performing live on the show.









The singing reality show ‘Rising Star’ is aired on colors television and the judging panel includes Monali Thakur, Shankar Mahedevan and Diljit Dosanjh.









DJ Chetas expressed the anxiety on performing live and went on to say: “‘Rising Star’ has set a benchmark in the television industry with its engaging and entertaining content. While I’ve performed in front of a live audience in the past, performing alongside the ‘Rising Star’ talent will be a different experience altogether.”









He further went on to say: “And, with the talent, I will also be getting the response to my remixes in real time; nothing can beat that rush! I’m really looking forward to adding beats to the talent’s performances and converting the night into a full-blown entertainment fiesta.”