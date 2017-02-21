Donald Trump selects McMaster new national security adviser of US

Washington: United States President Donald Trump has selected Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster as his national security adviser who will replace Gen. Michael Flynn as he was asked to resign from the position last week.









The NSA is a highly regarded military officer and soldier who is known for his roles in the Gulf War, the Iraq War and the war in Afghanistan.

He has also served as a special assistant to Gen. David Petraeus when he was commander of the US-led coalition forces in Iraq during the 2007 troop surge.









Trump introduced McMaster selection to journalists at Mar-a-Lago in Florida on Monday, where he has spent the holiday weekend interviewing candidates for the post and called him as “a man of tremendous talent and tremendous experience.”

He added, “I watched and read a lot over the last two days,” Trump said. “He is highly respected by everyone in the military and we’re very honoured to have him.”









After the retirement of Gen. Colin Powell, McMaster is the first active-duty military officer in the post.

McMaster called the appointment a “privilege”-takes over the position left by Flynn, who was asked to resign by Trump amid revelations that he misled Vice President Mike Pence on the nature of his contacts with the Russian Ambassador to the US.