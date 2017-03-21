Don’t fall in trap of ‘fake’ Beti Bachao schemes, says govt

New Delhi: Government today cautioned people against fake schemes being floated in the name of ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ scheme. Government stated that people should be active against falling into the trap of such frauds.









“It has come to our notice that certain unauthorised sites, organisations, NGOs, and individuals are distributing illegal forms in the name of cash incentive under Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) scheme,” the Union Women and Child Development Ministry said in a statement here on Tuesday.









“It is a completely nonexistent thing in the ministry. It appears to us that people are being charged for these forms. The police are investigating the matter,” an official from the ministry told media.

“Even if they are not being charged, people should report to the police. Why should they share any sensitive information about a girl child with anyone, who is running something unauthorised in the name of this scheme,” he said.

