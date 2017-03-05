Don’t let periods drop out girls from school: Varun

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan today urged people to help put back in school all the girls who were forced to drop out because of their periods.









The actor took to share the message on his Twitter account and wrote, “Help put a girl child back in school. I’ve done my bit. Do yours.”









Along with a link, he also tweeted that in India at least one girl out of five is forced to drop out of school just because of their periods.









The link leads to giveher5.org. It reads: “Rs 150 is all it takes to change her life. It will give her two anti-microbial and reusable Saafkins. It will keep her in school during her period. It will not let her period stop her, for an entire year.”