I don’t take political stands; other actors should do the same: Vidya

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Vidya Balan feels like B-town actors should not take political stands and as per her part she stated that she avoid taking political stands just because she does not want to influence the viewers in any way.









While talking to the media today, Vidya went on to say: “Actors shouldn’t take political stands. I don’t take political stands because I don’t want to influence my audience.”









The actress also highlighted on how the movies are becoming soft target of the activists of India and also said that they start objecting even before the release of the movie and only do so just to gain attention of the media.









She stated: “There are a lot of bullies. They wake up before the release of the film and want attention. Some are from inside the industry but most of them are from outside the industry.”









Vidya also expressed her sadness over the torching on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s forthcoming movie ‘Padmavati’ and further went on to say: “I am saddened by this incident. Film is an expression of someone’s imagination. As a member of the fraternity, it affects me deeply.”