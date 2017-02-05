Drastic change in portrayal of Hindi film industry heroine: Shabana Azmi

Mumbai: Veteran Bollywood actress Shabana Azmi feels that there has been a drastic change in the portrayal of Hindi film industry heroines from today’s time to that of their time in the industry.









In an interview, when asked about how the Hindi film industry has helped in bringing a change, she went on to say that: “I think there is a lot of difference now. If you look at the way the Hindi film heroine is portrayed today — from the ‘sati savitri’ she used to be… It has completely changed.”









The National award winner actress also took to appreciate Vidya Balan and Alia Bhatt for their outstanding performance in their movies which is commendable.







