DU develops dedicated website for PhD courses

New Delhi: The Delhi University has developed a dedicated web portal for the student’s progress report for the right of student’s from PhD enrollment to thesis submission will now be available online.









An examination department official said, “A portal is being created to make the students’ works reliable. Notification regarding their research works and field reports will be available on the portal. However, the research work and findings will be kept confidential.”

Currently, all work related to PhD including admission, thesis, research report, attendance, marks, interview, viva, progress report and others is being done manually, which involve a lot of paper work.









The official added, “But with digitisation, all these records will be maintained on the online portal. The portal will not only help PhD scholars but will also ease the work pressure on the staff.”

The DU had signed a MoU with the University Grants Commission (UGC) in 2014, to upload thesis and dissertations of its research scholars on the digital database ‘Shodhganga repository’.









The departments in Delhi University are running as many as 27 PhD courses in the fields of arts, commerce and science.