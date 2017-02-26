DU girl gang-raped by 5 men, arrests made

New Delhi: A Delhi University girl has lodged complaint against her friends and alleged that she was gang-raped by five men in which two of them were her classmates and the other three were strangers. The complaint was filed on February 18 that is post two weeks of the incident.









She gave a statement in which she said that her friends Sunny and Gaurav took her to their friend Rohtash’s house in Faridabad where she met another boy named Sachin. There she was enforced to take a drink which made her lose self-control after which they took that chance to rape her.









While talking about the matter, a senior police officer went on to say: “She alleged that she was forcefully made to consume the drink after which she started to feel dizzy and the men took advantage of her.”









The case has been registered in the Lajpat Nagar Police Station under Section 376D, 120B, 506 of IPC. Four of the five accused men have been arrested, while a lookout has been launched for Sachin. During investigation, another man, named Bunty has been found to be complicit in the incident.