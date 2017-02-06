Earthquake measuring 5.3 on Richter scale rattles Delhi and NCR

New Delhi: An earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale rattled residents of Delhi and north India on Monday night, leading office workers to evacuate buildings.









According to the IMD official, earthquake epicentred in Uttarakhand and measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale, rattled residents of Delhi and north India on Monday night, leading office workers to evacuate buildings.

The preliminary IMD report, the quake, classified as moderate, occurred at 10.33 p.m. at a point 30.5 degree North latitude 79.1 degrees East longitude in Uttarakhand’ Rudraprayag district. Its depth was 33 km.









There is no loss of life has been reported till yet from Delhi, NCR and from Uttarakhand which is considered to be the epicenter of this earthquake.