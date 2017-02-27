Earthquake of magnitude 4.7 hits Nepal

As per the information given by the National Seismological Centre, Earthquake of magnitude 4.7 today struck Nepal near the Kathmandu Valley.

However, there was no loss of life or property reported as the intensity of the quake was not that high.









There were two earthquakes that struck Nepal today morning. First one was of 4.6 magnitude that occurred at 9.22 am local time while the second one was a little higher of 4.7 magnitude and occurred at 10.06 am.









Epicentre of the earthquake was traced at Ramechhap district which is located approximately 145 km east of the national capital Kathmandu.

National Seismological Centre gave information that these were the aftershocks of the 7.8 magnitude earthquake of 2015.