Eating healthy doesn’t mean tasteless: Huma

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi, who is on healthy diet, is not just working out for hours in the gym, but is also making big changes in her diet chart.









She is lapping up salads, oats and vegetable juices for a fitter self.

The “Dedh Ishqiya” actress posted an image of the dishes she has been indulging in.









“Eating healthy doesn’t mean tasteless. Day 4 of 28-day cleanse. It’s not about weight, it’s about making good healthy choices,” Huma posted on her Instagram and Twitter accounts.









However, it is unclear if the 30-year-old actress is working rigorously for a particular role in a film or in general.