Eating meat was tough experience: Rajkummar Rao over movie ‘Trapped’

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao who is a vegetarian but had to consume non-vegetarian for one of the scenes in his forthcoming movie ‘Trapped’ shared that it was one of the toughest experience for him.









While talking to the media, he shared his experience and went on to say: “Vikramaditya Motwane required me to treat the scene in a real manner. We tried enacting the scene with an alternative, but the result wasn’t satisfying. It was then that we realised that for a vegetarian like me, the emotions and the difficulty to dig my teeth into meat would only come to the forefront once I actually did it.”









Rajkummar further went on to say: “The scene was then shot with me consuming meat. The experience was one of the most toughest calls I have had to take as an actor.”









Talking about the film, Rao will be seen portraying the role of the protagonist where he gets trapped inside a house for days without electricity, food, water and even without communication with the outer world. ‘Trapped’ is the directorial venture of Vikramaditya Motwane and is planned to hit the cinemas on March 17, 2017.